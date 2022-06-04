REPO Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, REPO has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One REPO coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $9,240.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 621.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,228.71 or 0.07513344 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.71 or 0.00447397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031613 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000268 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

