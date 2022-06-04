Reviewing Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) and Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) and Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

72.9% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Puma Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Puma Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Merck & Co., Inc. and Puma Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merck & Co., Inc. $48.70 billion 4.67 $13.05 billion $5.59 16.08 Puma Biotechnology $253.20 million 0.42 -$29.13 million ($1.20) -1.95

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Puma Biotechnology. Puma Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merck & Co., Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Merck & Co., Inc. and Puma Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merck & Co., Inc. 0 7 7 1 2.60 Puma Biotechnology 1 1 1 0 2.00

Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $91.27, suggesting a potential upside of 1.51%. Puma Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 295.30%. Given Puma Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Puma Biotechnology is more favorable than Merck & Co., Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Merck & Co., Inc. and Puma Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merck & Co., Inc. 26.27% 47.86% 17.92% Puma Biotechnology -24.42% -843.16% -21.45%

Risk and Volatility

Merck & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co., Inc. operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health management solutions and services, as well as digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products. It serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies; managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions; and physicians and physician distributors, veterinarians, and animal producers. The company has collaborations with AstraZeneca PLC; Bayer AG; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; and Gilead Sciences, Inc. to jointly develop and commercialize long-acting treatments in HIV. Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

About Puma Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and sub-license agreement with Specialised Therapeutics Asia Pte Ltd., CANbridge BIOMED Limited, Pint Pharma International SA, Knight Therapeutics, Inc., Pierre Fabre Medicament SAS, and Bixink Therapeutics Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.