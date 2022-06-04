RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Bank of America

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered RH from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on RH to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $550.21.

NYSE:RH opened at $304.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.20. RH has a 1 year low of $236.29 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,896 shares of company stock worth $149,399,586. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

