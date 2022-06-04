Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) PT Lowered to GBX 640 at Morgan Stanley

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 724 ($9.16) to GBX 640 ($8.10) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rightmove from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rightmove from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rightmove from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.98) to GBX 740 ($9.36) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 650 ($8.22) to GBX 618 ($7.82) in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rightmove presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $666.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.1104 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

