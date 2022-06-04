RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock Position Lowered by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,624 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $63.54 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $315.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,973.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $225.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.68.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.