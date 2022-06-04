Rise Achieves Market Cap of $186,859.27 (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Rise has a total market cap of $186,859.27 and $5.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rise has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 198,517,118 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

