Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RSKD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Riskified to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Riskified to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.93.

NYSE:RSKD opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 11.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

