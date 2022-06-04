RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RIV stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.