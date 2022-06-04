RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
RIV stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $18.75.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
