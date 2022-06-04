ROAD Hits Market Cap of $61,097.89 (ROAD)

ROAD (ROAD) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. ROAD has a total market cap of $61,097.89 and $196,017.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ROAD has traded up 79.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.18 or 0.00554654 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.06 or 0.00436716 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031594 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

