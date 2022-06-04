Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.33.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of RHI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.99. The company had a trading volume of 998,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,220. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.67.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Robert Half International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Robert Half International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Robert Half International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

