Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.34-$4.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.99-$1.07 EPS.

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $82.72. 3,059,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044,281. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 52.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 15.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,989,000 after acquiring an additional 183,649 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 62.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

