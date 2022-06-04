Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.90 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.4936 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

