Royal Bank of Canada Lowers UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $27.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UiPath from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.70.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.33. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.26.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

