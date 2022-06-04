Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 450 Price Target for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.69) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.76) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.46) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.86) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 470 ($5.95) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.06) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.22) on Wednesday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 170.63 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. The company has a market capitalization of £35.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 176.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 179.50.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.