Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.38.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,968,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,846,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,845,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 15.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,466,000 after purchasing an additional 464,697 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGLD stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.06. The stock had a trading volume of 463,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,250. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $147.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.44.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

About Royal Gold (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.