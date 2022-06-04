Royale Finance Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROYA)

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $294,150.27 and $543.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.83 or 0.01329086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.94 or 0.00408158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031314 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,370,194 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

