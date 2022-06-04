Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.40-$14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.40 – $14.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Shares of R stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.76. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $460,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

