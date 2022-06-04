Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71. Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.40-$14.40 EPS.

NYSE R opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.17.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 19.27%.

R has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.83.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

