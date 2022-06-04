S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($6.96) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 828.33 ($10.48).
LON SFOR opened at GBX 278.60 ($3.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -27.05. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 250.60 ($3.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 878 ($11.11). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 313.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 451.47.
S4 Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
