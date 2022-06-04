SafeCapital Trading Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $3,653.30 and approximately $4.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00081523 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000190 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

