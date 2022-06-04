Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) will announce ($2.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.78) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.51). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.17) to ($7.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($7.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.97) to ($4.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.64) EPS.

SAGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.32.

NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.93. 996,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,435. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $79.45.

In other news, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after acquiring an additional 330,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,874,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 22,157 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

