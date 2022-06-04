Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IOT opened at $11.55 on Friday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. Cowen cut their price target on Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 110.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

