SaTT (SATT) Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week

SaTT (SATT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. One SaTT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. SaTT has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $116,282.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SaTT has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaTT Coin Profile

SATT is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com . The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

