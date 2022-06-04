Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,754 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 295.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $31.60 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11.

