Scrypta (LYRA) Price Tops $0.0045

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 132.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. Scrypta has a market cap of $96,299.43 and approximately $20.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scrypta has traded up 136.3% against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00081366 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012295 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000175 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 23,119,369 coins and its circulating supply is 21,519,369 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

