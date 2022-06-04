Secret 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.18 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, Secret has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for $1.46 or 0.00004908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $238.67 million and $10.18 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00196056 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003186 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000456 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001223 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.23 or 0.00326494 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.