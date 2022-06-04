Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on June 15th

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This is an increase from Secured Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
SSIF stock opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.26) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.45. Secured Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49 ($0.62).
Secured Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
