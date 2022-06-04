Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on June 15th

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This is an increase from Secured Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SSIF stock opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.26) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.45. Secured Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49 ($0.62).

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

