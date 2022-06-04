SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCWX stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SCWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, CEO Wendy Thomas acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider George B. Hanna acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 209.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 12.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SecureWorks (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.