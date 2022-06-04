SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.70)-($0.61) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.67). The company issued revenue guidance of $475-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.98 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $11.72 on Friday. SecureWorks has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $26.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCWX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, CEO Wendy Thomas bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $158,100 in the last ninety days. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,289,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,010,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 797.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 32,390 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

