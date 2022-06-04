Sentinel Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.44 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0879 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $40.42 million and approximately $17.44 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

