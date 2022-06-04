Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Position Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Service Co. International worth $12,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Service Co. International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2,003.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 132,200 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after buying an additional 301,662 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.06. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $72.07.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,579,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,181 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 29,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $2,112,373.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,337,151.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,516. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

