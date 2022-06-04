Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,389 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,532,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,462,000 after purchasing an additional 628,609 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FOUR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 35,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $103.37.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

