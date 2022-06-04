Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. 247,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,382. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $317.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.33.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 102.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 116,121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 131,468.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 115,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97,942 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 593.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 65,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $2,516,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

