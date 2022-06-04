Shopping Price Reaches $4.21 on Major Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for about $4.21 or 0.00014143 BTC on popular exchanges. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $146,187.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00254562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.08 or 0.00439884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031588 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 942,695 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

