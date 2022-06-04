Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.74. 620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.1093 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

