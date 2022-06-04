Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Trading 2.2% Higher

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Shares of Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHYGet Rating) traded up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.74. 620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.1093 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

About Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY)

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.