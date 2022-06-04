ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Ralph A. Clark Sells 3,684 Shares of Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,684 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,059,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SSTI opened at $30.39 on Friday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 373.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in ShotSpotter by 214.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSTI. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShotSpotter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

