Showcase (SHO) Market Cap Hits $12,640.64

Showcase (SHO) traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Showcase coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $12,640.64 and $11.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Showcase has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 77.1% against the dollar and now trades at $580.92 or 0.01951473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.78 or 0.00442670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031720 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

