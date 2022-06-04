Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigma Lithium Corporation is involved in producing battery-grade lithium. Sigma Lithium Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGML. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:SGML opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. Sigma Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $11,466,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

