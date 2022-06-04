Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) will announce $250.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.57 million and the lowest is $250.00 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $169.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $999.47 million to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.48. The company had a trading volume of 219,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

