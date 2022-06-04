Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $10.00. 32,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 9,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSIC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,365,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $4,750,000.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

