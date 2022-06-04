Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jonestrading cut Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink cut Silverback Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Silverback Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.15.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. Silverback Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 67.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,974,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,538 shares during the period. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,721,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 10,461.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after buying an additional 944,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 82.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 302,542 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

