Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 16,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 37,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

About Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

