Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 16,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 37,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.
About Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY)
