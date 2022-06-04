SKY (LON:SKY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,727.50

Sky plc (LON:SKY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,727.50 ($21.86) and traded as low as GBX 1,726 ($21.84). SKY shares last traded at GBX 1,727.50 ($21.86), with a volume of 75,802 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,727.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,727.50.
SKY Company Profile (LON:SKY)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for SKY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.