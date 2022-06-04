Skycoin Price Tops $0.0991 on Major Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (SKY) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0991 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Skycoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $14,688.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

