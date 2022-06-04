Smoothy (SMTY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $204,687.00

Smoothy (SMTY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Smoothy has a market cap of $84,481.15 and $204,687.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.26 or 0.00696340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.42 or 0.00438168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031720 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

