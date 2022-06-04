Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKYGet Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($64.52) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from €57.18 ($61.48) to €56.03 ($60.25) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.68.

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.21%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

