Snehal Patel Acquires 6,774 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel bought 6,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $49,992.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,223,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,030,928.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Snehal Patel purchased 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Snehal Patel acquired 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00.

GLSI opened at $9.01 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 6.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

