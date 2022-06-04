Snehal Patel Acquires 6,774 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel bought 6,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $49,992.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,223,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,030,928.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 21st, Snehal Patel purchased 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.00.
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Snehal Patel acquired 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00.
GLSI opened at $9.01 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.
About Greenwich LifeSciences (Get Rating)
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
