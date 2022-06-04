Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 2.54 ($0.03), with a volume of 4,182,475 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The stock has a market cap of £41.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.02.

Sound Energy Company Profile (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interests in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853.33 square kilometers.

