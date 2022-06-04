Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.99 Million

Brokerages expect Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) to report sales of $180.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.40 million and the highest is $183.04 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full-year sales of $811.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $815.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $871.81 million, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $892.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sovos Brands.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.41 million.

SOVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth about $80,984,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,501,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $18,081,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $17,438,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 231,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,374. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.17.

About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.