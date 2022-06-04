SparkPoint Fuel Market Cap Reaches $75,923.90 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $75,923.90 and approximately $1,817.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.30 or 0.01355984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.00410454 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031488 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

